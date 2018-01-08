Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 18: Salman Khan film refuses to slow down

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 18: Tiger Zinda Hai, produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yasj Raj Films banner, has also become the highest grossing Yash Raj movie of all time. Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 18: Tiger Zinda Hai, produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yasj Raj Films banner, has also become the highest grossing Yash Raj movie of all time.

Time is good for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The two actors were seen sharing screen space after five years in Tiger Zinda Hai and fans aren’t getting tired of giving them love. This is also reflecting in the film’s massive box office success. Tiger Zinda Hai has collected a total of Rs 309.16 crore and going by trends, it is soon set to become Salman Khan’s highest grossing film till date.

Trade guru Taran Adarsh keeps updating us about the latest box office figures. For TZH, he tweeted, “TigerZindaHai refuses to slow down.”

Tiger Zinda Hai was released on December 22 last month. This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial crossed Rs 300 crores on its sixteenth day itself. As the film dominates at the theaters, we await to see it breaking more records every passing day.

TZH also had the advantage of being the solo release and one of the biggest this season. Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yasj Raj Films banner, it has also become the highest grossing YRF movie of all time, overtaking Sultan, Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta reviewed the film saying, “The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger reunites us with Salman The Spy, who still makes a killer ‘kaali’ daal, schmoozes with his beloved ‘biwi’ Zoya (yes, gasp, the very one from Pakistan) and saves the world, with a little bit of help from both their friends.”

Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Paresh rawal, Girish Karnad, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Anupriya Goenka, Paresh Pahuja and Sajjad Delafrooz.

