Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 17: The rise and rise of Salman Khan’s film

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are rocking the Bollywood box-office with Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are rocking the Bollywood box-office with Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is breaking one record after another. Having swiftly moved past the coveted Rs 300 crore mark, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has not shown any sign of slowing down.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures of the film saying, “It’s a TRIPLE CENTURY… #TigerZindaHai refuses to slow down… Crosses #Sultan… Now eyes #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 300.89 cr. India biz. #TZH.”

While it is almost futile to wonder why Tiger Zinda Hai is getting the incessant love of the audience even after two weeks from its release, the answer being the hardcore Bhai juggernaut. What also worked in the film’s favour was the lack of any major releases in its following weeks. Yes, there were big Hollywood films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and All The Money In The World but Bollywood pretty much was going through a dull phase in terms of releases.

Next Friday, we have Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi hitting the theaters. Will the Akshat Verma directorial be able to hinder the rise and rise of Tiger Zinda Hai? We think not, since it is quite inconceivable for ardent Bhai fans to let go of their undue devotion. Tiger Zinda Hai presents Salman in his best form, a suave, beefed up RAW agent entitled with a task only he can accomplish, the rescue of Indian nurses from terrorist kingpin, Abu Usman.

In an interview to indianexpress.com earlier, Salman had said, “People go to watch my films during festivals. They dress up, cheer and whistle. I have some other connect with my audience. They just don’t want to see me cry on screen.” Well, we saw the result of that in Salman’s previous release Tubelight. But Tiger Zinda Hai, for that matter, is roaring high at the theaters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd