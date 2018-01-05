Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 15: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer sailing through untroubled waters

Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is relentless. Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is relentless.

Salman Khan’s latest film Tiger Zinda Hai has now entered its third week and is still performing like a newly released film. The action film, that also stars Katrina Kaif and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has earned Rs 291.55 crore (and still counting). The film will certainly cross the Rs 300 crore mark in the weekend, possibly on Saturday itself, and with it the lifetime collection of Salman’s own Sultan. The film really came like a breath of fresh air at the end of an underperforming year for Bollywood.

Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta had given the film average review, praising some aspects and slamming the others. “Only once in a while, the film gives in and provides us a killing which sobers us up, but very quickly it’s back to the base, with Bhai taking over, and everyone– including Nurse Poorna (Goenka, who plays Parvathy’s role), and Zoya (Kaif plays her straight, made up to appear unmade and dishevelled for the most part, in keeping with the let’s –keep-everything-on-the-table spirit)—making way for him. But you can see she enjoys kicking butt: you wish she had more to do,” she had noted.

Tiger Zinda Hai should do well for a while now as it does not have strong, or any competition whatsoever, apart from a couple of Hollywood releases that are unlikely to put dent into Tiger Zinda Hai’s armour. In fact, for weeks this Salman Khan starrer has no solid competition and its boat is expected to sail in untroubled waters for weeks.

