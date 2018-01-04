Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 14: With no major releases, Salman Khan starrer to continue box-office dominance

Tiger Zinda Hai is rocking the Bollywood box office. Tiger Zinda Hai is rocking the Bollywood box office.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai hit the theaters on December 22 and it is having a stupendous run at the box office. It is breaking one record after another every day and its collection now stands at Rs 286.46 crore. On Wednesday, the film had collected Rs 5.84 crore. Now, it is slowly inching towards the coveted Rs 300 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#TigerZindaHai is STEADY… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr. Total: ₹ 286.46 cr. India biz… #TZH biz affected on Wed in Maharashtra.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to be Salman Khan’s third film to cross Rs 300 crore, the earlier ones being Sultan (2016) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), which managed to earn a lifetime of Rs 300.45 crore and Rs 320.34 crore, respectively. Salman Khan thanked fans for the film’s success in a statement earlier, saying, “For us, it is the audience’s love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered. I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.”

TOP 5: HIGHEST GROSSING FILMS

1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] ₹ 510.98 cr

2 #Dangal ₹ 387.38 cr

3 #PK ₹ 340.80 cr

4 #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 320.34 cr

5 #Sultan ₹ 300.45 cr#TigerZindaHai is expected to break into TOP 5 soon.

Tiger Zinda Hai will also benefit from the fact that the coming Friday does not have any major releases for the Hindi film industry.

