Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 12: There is no stopping this Salman Khan juggernaut

Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, opened 2018 with an absolute crackerjack of a day as it collected Rs 18.04 crore on Monday. This is the second week of this action film that is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, but it hardly seems like that as it earned more on Monday than it had earned on Friday. Well, this is Salman Khan’s immense star power. As the saying goes, love him or hate him, you cannot ignore him.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted today’s figures. “#TigerZindaHai commences New Year with a POWER-PACKED PUNCH… Now eyeing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan and #Sultan… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr. Total: ₹ 272.79 cr. India biz. #TZH,” he said.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger that was directed by Kabir Khan, and it has demolished its prequel in every way, be it reviews or box office performance. To give you an idea, Ek Tha Tiger’s lifetime earning was Rs 198 crore, and the sequel went past it in a few days.

#TigerZindaHai commences New Year with a POWER-PACKED PUNCH… Now eyeing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan and #Sultan… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr. Total: ₹ 272.79 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2018

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given it an average review and had also compared it to Malayalam film Take Off, which was also based on the same situation regarding Indian nurses stranded in Iraq. “2016 Malayalam film Take Off was a terrific re-creation of that very same knife-edge situation, and the bravery-in-the-face-of-certain-death shown by the nurses, spearheaded by Parvathy. Tiger Zinda Hai uses it simply as a peg to get Salman center-stage, only occasionally deigning to share the screen with Kaif (who has a terrific action sequence all to herself), and his cohorts (Mishra, Bedi and company). A menacing bearded type who goes by the name of Abu Usman (Delfroz) marches about, giving orders to shoot and kill, and the Americans, played by the most inept actors, as usual are the biggest losers,” she had said.

With little competition, Tiger Zinda Hai’s juggernaut is unlikely to face any opposition until the Republic Day, when Aiyaary and PadMan will release.

