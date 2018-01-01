Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 11: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film ends a middling 2017 with a big bang

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 11: Salman Khan film is unstoppable. Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 11: Salman Khan film is unstoppable.

Salman Khan seems to have an uncanny knack of starring in blockbuster movies. Or perhaps it is his presence that makes those movies a blockbuster. We will allow trade pundits debate that. Let us meanwhile focus on Tiger Zinda Hai, the latest outing of the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, which is on a roll. It has earned Rs 254.75 crore so far. A sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif and both she and Salman reprise their roles of spies once again from Kabir Khan directed original movie. Tiger Zinda Hai is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

2017 may have been a middling year for Bollywood in terms of box office performance, but it sure ended with a bang as Tiger Zinda Hai churned up Rs 22.23 crore on the last day of the year. Tiger Zinda Hai is already become the biggest film in India after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and as 2017 comes to an end, we can take it as the last hurrah of Indian cinema. Tiger Zinda Hai also does not have any competition in Hindi cinema until January 26 when Aiyaary and PadMan release. So, the rein of Salman Khan is expected to continue for a better part of January.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film. “Only once in a while, the film gives in and provides us a killing which sobers us up, but very quickly it’s back to the base, with Bhai taking over, and everyone– including Nurse Poorna (Goenka, who plays Parvathy’s role), and Zoya (Kaif plays her straight, made up to appear unmade and dishevelled for the most part, in keeping with the let’s –keep-everything-on-the-table spirit)—making way for him. But you can see she enjoys kicking butt: you wish she had more to do,” she had said,

