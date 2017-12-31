Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 10: Salman Khan starrer set to cross Rs 250 crore mark

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 10: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are charming the audience with this action flick. Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 10: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are charming the audience with this action flick.

Salman Khan has a humungous fan following and this isn’t even debatable anymore. All his films get tremendous love at the box office and his recent release, Tiger Zinda Hai too is unstoppable. The collection of the film is creating new milestones everyday and by day 10, the film is expected to make a collection of Rs 250 crore. Salman and Katrina Kaif are charming the audience with this action flick.

After cashing in on the Christmas weekend, the film is expected to do even better during the New Year’s weekend. One more reason for the film’s good collection is that there are no big release in the next two weeks. This Salman-Katrina starrer is sure to gain more profits at the box office. We all know that Tiger Zinda Hai reunites Salman and Katrina after five years.

The film is the sequel to 2012’s Kabir Khan directorial Ek Tha Tiger and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles of Indian and Pakistani spies respectively. The two romanced on-screen in Kabir’s 2012 release. Ever since the release, the actors and the director Ali Abbas Zafar have been celebrating the success of the film. The growing numbers at the box office prove that Salman’s fans are completely loyal towards their star.

Euphoric with the stupendous success of Tiger Zinda Hai, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared in an interview with indianexpress.com that it’s the message of love and humanity which has struck a chord with the audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd