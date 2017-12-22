Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer earns Rs 33.75 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: This Salman Khan actioner is expected to open well. Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: This Salman Khan actioner is expected to open well.

Whenever the release of Salman Khan’s film is imminent, there is some flutter among trade analysts since Bhai’s films are events in themselves. The latest Salman Khan film, Tiger Zinda Ha, has earned Rs 33.75 crore on its opening day. Almost every film of the actor comes with a sure guarantee that it would be a blockbuster, only because Salman is in the film. Such is the star power of this man.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif. Though instead of Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar has directed the sequel. Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles from the first film. The film released on Friday on 5700 screens, out of which 4600 screens are in India.

This was Salman Khan’s first film after Tubelight and as such excitement among fans was high. Talking to indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier said, “After a long lull at the box office, this is one of the biggest films of the year. The audience has been keen to watch the film. The trailer, action sequences and songs were breathtaking and garnered a lot of views. I feel that despite being a non-holiday, Tiger Zinda Hai should have at least Rs 35 crore start on its first day. Since it is a Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, I wouldn’t be very surprised if the film crosses the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of the first weekend.”

Tiger ROARS… Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start… #TigerZindaHai Fri ₹ 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017

In her review of Tiger Zinda Hai, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had said, “I’d enjoyed the first one while it lasted. I had fun in this one too, once I got past the whole ‘Come Children, Here’s Make A Spy Story For You’ explanatory mode of the flick, directed this time by Ali Abbas Zafar. Literally every plot point is picked up and repeated BEFORE it happens, so everything is easy peasy, comic-book-y. I shut my ears every time this happened, and returned only when the action re-started. Which, let me tell you, there is plenty of, and almost all well-choreographed, even if familiar. And the number of vehicles going up in smoke should give Rohit Shetty a complex.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd