Theeran Adhigaram Ondru box office collection: Karthi- Rakul Preet film mints Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu 

Karthi’s recent release Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, which had released on November 18, has managed to impress the audience. The actor’s film is performing well at the Tamil Nadu box office. While it started off the opening day with decent box office numbers, by the end of the opening weekend, the film managed to make around Rs 10 crore. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and wrote, “Karthi_Offl scores a 10+ Cr Opening weekend with #TheeranAdhigaaramOndru in TN.. ₹ 10.35 Cr.”

After Siddharth’s Aval, Nayanthara’s Aramm and Vijay’s Mersal, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is on its way to becoming the fourth straight hit at the Chennai box office.

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru delivered what it promised and packed quite a neat punch in most places. In fact, the director H Vinoth too had said in an interview that barring the clichés, the film will give a unique experience to the viewers. “The viewer will be able to learn a lot from the film. If one starts digging a bit with what the film says, they will get even more history. If you can forgive a few clichés, Theeran will be a new experience,” he told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interview.

It is to be seen if the collections of H Vinoth directorial will see a major shift in the coming days. The next big release in Tamil is the Vijay Antony release Annadurai.

Annadurai is an upcoming Tamil action family drama film directed by G. Srinivasan, starring Vijay Antony in the leading role. Vijay Antony also composed music for the film and also served as the film editor for the first time in his career.

