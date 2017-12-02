Tera Intezaar box office collection day 1: Will Sunny Leone’s charm set the cash registers ringing?

Tera Intezaar box office collection day 1: The film might do well owing to the presence of Sunny Leone. Tera Intezaar box office collection day 1: The film might do well owing to the presence of Sunny Leone.

Tera Intezaar is Sunny Leone’s only release this year. The film, unlike other Sunny Leone films, is not an erotic thriller. Directed by Raajeev Walia, Tera Intezaar also stars Arbaaz Khan. Although the reviews of the film are not too flattering, the film might do well owing to the presence of Sunny Leone who remains extremely popular among Indian audiences. But will she be enough?

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted that the film would collect around Rs 4-5 crore in its opening weekend, and on its opening day, it would earn Rs 1 crore. “The film will earn anywhere around Rs 1 crore. By the end of the opening weekend, it would collect anywhere between Rs 4 to 5 crore,” he had said.

Tera Intezaar’s release coincides with Kapil Sharma’s Firangi, which is expected to do well and may affect Tera Intezaar’s box office performance. It remains to be seen whether the effect would be adverse or whether Tera Intezaar can pull off impressive numbers.

Indian Express’s film critic Shubhra Gupta on Friday excoriated the Sunny Leone film in a zero-star review. “Arbaaz Khan spends his time trying not to roll his eyes, when he is not daubing bits of paint on an easel. Leone starts off being his muse, and then starts to play hide-and seek. So, does this excruciating collection of random scenes and dialogue, with the least semblance of sense, or whisper of plot. My favourite line goes like this: ‘tumhe aisi aisi cheezein dikh rahi hain jo tumhe nahin dikhni chahiye’, intones a female character to another. You don’t say, sister,” she had said.

