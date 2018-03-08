Before Dil Junglee releases, here’s a look at the box office performance of Taapsee Pannu’s last five releases

Taapsee Pannu will once again be seen as a sweet, bubbly girl Koroli Nair in romantic comedy Dil Junglee also starring Saqib Saleem. Taapsee Pannu will once again be seen as a sweet, bubbly girl Koroli Nair in romantic comedy Dil Junglee also starring Saqib Saleem.

After a lacklustre Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s 2013 film Chashme Baddoor, Taapsee Pannu fought her way up in Bollywood with films like Baby, Pink and Naam Shabana. The actor known for offbeat roles until the mid of 2017, attempted a masala entertainer like Judwaa 2 too. Sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee did everything which Bollywood is famous for – singing, dancing and looking glamorous. Her new avatar came as a surprise to her Hindi audience but for her south fans, they had seen Taapsee doing all of it in her many Tamil and Telugu films.

After Judwaa 2, Taapsee will once again be seen as a sweet, bubbly girl Koroli Nair in romantic comedy Dil Junglee also starring Saqib Saleem. The film helmed by Aleya Sen Sharma has the actor in a character which is nowhere close to her real self. If the actor will manage to impress moviegoers or not will be known on March 9 when the movie hits the theatres.

With Taapsee becoming a bonafide Hindi film actor, the expectations from her films have also increased manifolds. Before we get to know the fate of Dil Junglee on the ticket counters in the upcoming weeks, we go through the report card of Taapsee’s last five releases.

1. Judwaa 2

Taapsee Pannu with Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2. Taapsee Pannu with Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2.

A sequel to 1997 hit Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Judwaa 2 with an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu became the second highest grosser of 2017. The film joined the coveted 100 crore club, earning a total of Rs 138.61 crore in India. The David Dhawan directorial came as a saviour in testing times for the Hindi film industry. Taapsee was a pleasant surprise in the movie as she made Varun’s jokes work.

2. Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu in Naam Shabana. Taapsee Pannu in Naam Shabana.

A prequel to Neeraj Pandey’s 2015 film Baby, the spy actioner had Taapsee blowing punches and performing some of the best action sequences. Though the film didn’t strike a chord with the critics and the audience, Taapsee’s role garnered praises. The film collected Rs 36.76 crore at the Indian box office.

3. The Ghazi Attack

A still from Taapsee Pannu and Rana Daggubati starrer The Ghazi Attack. A still from Taapsee Pannu and Rana Daggubati starrer The Ghazi Attack.

Taapsee Pannu had nothing much to do in the Rana Daggubati starrer The Ghazi Attack. As an East Pakistani refugee, the actor seemed to be wasted in India’s first underwater war film. The Sankalp Reddy directorial failed to perform well at the box-office with a total collection of Rs 20.30 crore.

4. Running Shaadi

Running Shaadi starring Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu tanked at the box office. Running Shaadi starring Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu tanked at the box office.

The movie with a fresh pairing of Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh failed to engage the audience and tanked at the box office. Taapsee essayed the role of a young girl who is unapologetic about her body and desires but when it comes to love, she would rather run away. The film earned Rs 98 lakhs only.

5. Pink

Shoojit Sircar directorial Pink starring Taapsee Pannu was applauded by the critics and audience alike. Shoojit Sircar directorial Pink starring Taapsee Pannu was applauded by the critics and audience alike.

In Taapsee Pannu’s own words Shoojit Sircar’s Pink made people take her seriously as an actor. Her third Hindi project brought her acclaim and she was awarded the Woman of the Year award at IIFA 2017. Critics also sang praises of Taapsee who played Delhi girl Minal. The audience too accepted the film and it earned Rs 65.39 crore. Talking about winning awards for the film, she said, “I’m happy that they recognise the fact that I’m doing films which are based around women. It’s good that people also approve of it.”

