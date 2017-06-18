Super Singh box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh film outperforms Bank Chor, earns Rs 3.85 cr in two days

Super Singh, Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi film collects more in two days at box office than Riteish Deshmukh’s Bank Chor. Super Singh, Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi film collects more in two days at box office than Riteish Deshmukh’s Bank Chor.

Diljit Dosanjh, who was first introduced to the audience as a singer, then a regional actor, became popular after his role in Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab. After that he was seen alongside Anushka Sharma in her production venture Phillauri. The actor is yet to make any official announcement about her next Bollywood film, but amid all this, his Punjabi movie Super Singh released on June 16. The superhero film has left the audience’s funny bone tickled with humour. The film’s highlight is apparently Diljit’s impeccable comic timing.

This comic super hero film has earned Rs 3.85 crores in two days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to tweet the figures and wrote, “Punjabi film #SuperSingh Fri 1.80 cr, Sat 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 3.85 cr.” Though not by much, the collections on Day 2 have increased. However, this being a regional film, the collection of the film so far seems good enough. Especially when compared to the Bollywood film Bank Chor starring Riteish Deshmukh, which also released on the same day. This film earned Rs 1.40 crore on Day 1, which is less when compared to the number of screens that each of these films had.

Punjabi film #SuperSingh Fri 1.80 cr, Sat 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 3.85 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2017

Also starring Sonam Bajwa, this film is expected to have a decent run because of its comedy. On the work front, Diljit had said in an earlier interview, “I get offers every day, calls keep coming but that’s not my choice. I try to find the best out of what I get offered. But, that doesn’t mean that is what I want to do. So, I wait… After Udta Punjab, I got Phillauri in a short time. That I did but post Phillauri, I rejected every film offered to me during last year. I have said no to almost six-seven films because I don’t want to do those kind of movies. Even today, the offers that I am getting… I want to do some different type of work.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd