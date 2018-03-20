Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety crosses Rs 100 crore mark

The Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. The Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

It is celebration time for the cast and crew of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Released on February 23, the Luv Ranjan directorial has made a total collection of Rs 100.10 crore in India.

Trade guru Taran Adarsh recently tweeted the latest box office figures of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also mentioned that the film has become the second film to cross Rs 100 crore mark this year at the box office. “Truly UNSTOPPABLE… 💯 cr and counting… #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into ₹ 100 cr Club… SECOND FILM to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” tweeted Taran.

Devoid of any big-ticket stars, it is no easy feat for a film like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to outshine other big-budget films at the box office. In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan shared, “When Pyaar Ka Punchnaama released, it became the sleeper hit of 2011 and my long monologue on what women want, became a rage and I thought I had arrived. But no, God had other plans. It’s finally happening with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.”

He added, “I am glad it’s taken its own sweet time to come my way. Imagine if I had become an overnight star, where would I have gone from there!”

