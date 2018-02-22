Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office prediction: Pyaar Ka Punchnama gang eyeing Rs 4.25 crore on day 1

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is expected to collect Rs 14 crore by the opening weekend. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is expected to collect Rs 14 crore by the opening weekend.

There is no doubting the fact that director Luv Ranjan has carved a niche for himself with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. His films have had a youthful, bromantic kind of vibe that holds its own appeal. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the frustrated monologue that Kartik Aaryan delivered as Rajat has achieved a cult status of its own. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 released in 2015 and it milked Aaryan’s ‘boy rant’ fame pretty generously. The latest film on the block Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is coming from the same team, filmmaker Luv Ranjan, actors Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh (PKP 2 fame).

However, since its release in 2011, a number of critics have also pointed out the misogynistic undercurrent in the PKP franchise. So, will Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety find as many takers with today’s audience?

Film business and trade analyst Girish Johar is of the opinion that the Luv Ranjan film has created a lot of positive buzz in the minds of cinephiles. “From its trailer to its foot-tapping music, the film has made sure to cater content according to the taste of its target audience,” he said. “And considering the popularity of Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise with the youth of the country, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is expected to have a strong box office opening of around Rs 4.25 crore. If the content is as good and the film is able to click with the audiences, the film could even go on to earn a sum of Rs 14 crore by the end of the weekend,” remarked Johar.

With the diminishing buzz around last week’s releases (namely Aiyaary and Black Panther), the only competition Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety faces now is from Chakri Toleti’s Welcome To New York. Talking about the clash, Girish Johar is of the opinion that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety could essentially be leading the race despite the fact that both the films would be acquiring an equal number of screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd