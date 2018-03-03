Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office: Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha film crosses the Rs 50 crore mark

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been a huge success. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been a huge success.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the beginning of its second week. The film has been a huge success, opening with Rs 6.42 on its first day and then earning Rs 9.34 crore and Rs 10.81 crore on second day and third day, respectively. These are big numbers for such a low-budget film.

Taran Adarsh posted the figures on Twitter. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety crosses ₹ 50 cr mark… Starts Week 2 with SUPER-STRONG numbers… Biz expected to grow *yet again* on Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr. Total: ₹ 51.77 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” he tweeted.

In her review of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had said, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is breezy enough, and provides some laughs, some of which escape involuntarily. But it also leaves you wondering. Can Ranjan grow up his callow characters? Of course he can, because he has the smarts (remember Pyar Ka Punchnama?). Does he really want to? I’m not sure. Sharp comedy of the sexes is the hard stuff. Cheap laughs are easy.”

Considering it is the weekend, the film’s numbers should see a sharp increase on Saturday and Sunday. Clearly, the film’s marketing worked. Makers had highlighted the fact that the trio of Luv Ranjan, Kartik Aaryan, and Nushrat Bharucha were around for cult film Pyar Ka Punchnama. This must have boosted the film’s earnings.

