Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety dethrones Padman to become 2018’s second highest Bollywood grosser

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has become the second highest grosser of 2018. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has become the second highest grosser of 2018.

When Luv Ranjan’s latest offering Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety hit the theatres on February 23, not many expected it to receive the kind of response it has been receiving from the country. In just two weeks from its release, the film has become the second highest grosser of 2018, preceded only by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

Having collected a total of Rs 82.17 crore, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety replaced Akshay Kumar’s Padman which comfortably held the second position till now. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead, SKTKS is Luv Ranjan’s fifth directorial outing. Devoid of any big-ticket stars, it is no easy feat for a film like SKTKS to outshine other big-budget films at the box office. But perhaps, its success reiterates the fact that the appeal of light-hearted content in the minds of cinephiles is not something to be taken lightly.

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in a still from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in a still from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

On being asked about the film’s phenomenal success, director Luv Ranjan told indianexpress.com, “I am more than happy with the film’s performance. I think this is also proof to the fact that as long as you bring good content to the table, people will always appreciate your work and enjoy it. SKTKS is a film that negates the fact that only a film with huge stars can create big numbers. A lot of times, films do good business without face value but they seldom achieve the kind of numbers that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has achieved. I am really glad. It just proves the point that I have always believed in, that good content always works.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, however, couldn’t gain much traction from the movie critics. Most of them were of the opinion that the film has misogynistic overtones like Ranjan’s previous Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. The reason behind its massive success at the box office is not something we can second with logic perhaps.

In 2011, when Ranjan’s debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama came out, it struck a chord with the audiences with its youthful content and massy appeal. It went on to become one of the sleeper hits of the year. Similar is the case with 2015’s Pyaar Ka Puchnama 2.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s song “Dil Chori” has become a huge hit among young audiences. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s song “Dil Chori” has become a huge hit among young audiences.

Now, with the phenomenal performance of SKTKS, has Luv Ranjan finally cracked the success mantra behind hit Bollywood films. “There is no success formula. If you see the similarities between the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, they are primarily the similarities of language. It is not a formula, it is just how I write. If a film is set in Northern India, there is going to be a certain language that the characters speak and that is the language I write for them. And till now, people are enjoying it,” says Ranjan. Well, fingers crossed for the future.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd