Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office day 6: This Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha starrer earns Rs 41.08 crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office day 6: The film is strong at the box office. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office day 6: The film is strong at the box office.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is not ready to slow down at the box office. Thanks to good word-of-mouth, the film is minting money at the box office. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned Rs 4.41 crore on Wednesday, taking the total collection to Rs 41.08 crore. It seems the film would manage to touch Rs 50 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its VICTORIOUS RUN at the ticket windows… Speeding towards ₹ 50 cr [should be surpassed in Weekend 2]… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr, Tue 4.93 cr, Wed 4.41 cr. Total: ₹ 41.08 cr. India biz… #SKTKS”

In her review of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is breezy enough, and provides some laughs, some of which escape involuntarily. But it also leaves you wondering. Can Ranjan grow up his callow characters? Of course he can, because he has the smarts (remember Pyar Ka Punchnama?). Does he really want to? I’m not sure. Sharp comedy of the sexes is the hard stuff. Cheap laughs are easy.”

#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its VICTORIOUS RUN at the ticket windows… Speeding towards ₹ 50 cr [should be surpassed in Weekend 2]… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr, Tue 4.93 cr, Wed 4.41 cr. Total: ₹ 41.08 cr. India biz… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which brings back the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 trio Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, is a rom-com. It is the fourth collaboration between Luv Ranjan and lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. In the past, they have worked together in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd