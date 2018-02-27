Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 5: Nushrat Bharucha film continues a healthy run

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 5: Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan’s film is having a good run at the box office. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 5: Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan’s film is having a good run at the box office.

After becoming the third highest weekend opener of 2018, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety faired well in its Monday test too. The film is having a good run at the box office but we need to wait and watch if it can sustain its that in the coming days too. SKTKS has already made a collection of Rs 31.74 crore and it doing good business overseas as well.

Trade guru Taran Adarsh had recently tweeted that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety might make a collection of approximately Rs 42 crore to Rs 44 crore in its first week, that would make it an ‘instant hit’. The film is already the third highest weekend opener this year after PadMan and Padmaavat.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is the fourth collaboration between Luv Ranjan and lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. In the past they have worked together in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Director Luv Ranjan has created a niche for himself with these movies that encapsulate the conflict of the modern relationship among youngsters and various shades of the city of Delhi.

The film had released on February 23. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a rom-com where the audience got to see a war between bromance and romance. While Titu is caught between his warring best friend (Sonu) and girlfriend (Sweety), what we see is a laugh riot as the two try to up the other, as Titu remains the pacifying force.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd