Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s film collects Rs 31.74 crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Pyar Ka Punchnam 2 fame Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, has earned a total of Rs 31.74 crore in just four days. After securing the third biggest opening weekend of 2018, the Luv Ranjan directorial has managed to start the first weekday on a positive note by collecting Rs 5.17 crore on Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety SCORES on Mon too… Eyes ₹ 42 cr / ₹ 44 cr in Week 1, which makes it an INSTANT HIT… This film is not going to slow down soon… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr. Total: ₹ 31.74 cr. India biz.”

With no major competition at the box office, the film is winning over youngsters who have been a fan of the Pyar Ka Punchnama franchise. Not just in India, the film is winning hearts overseas too. Taran shared the international figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety reports HEALTHY numbers Overseas [275 screens]… Collects approx $ 730k [₹ 4.74 cr] in its opening weekend…USA-Canada: $ 252k, UAE-GCC: $ 206k, Pakistan: $ 100k, ANZ and Fiji: $ 76k and UK: $ 46k”

Talking to indianexpress.com about his character in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik said, “According to me he is the good-good guy in the film. He has this motherly instinct for his friend Titu and he wants to protect him somehow from what he doesn’t know. In real life too, if I feel that my friend is in danger and is getting in a relationship with a supposedly not-so-nice girl, I would save him. I don’t know to what extent I can go but I would’ve done some things like Sonu, though not much.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety hit screens on February 23.

