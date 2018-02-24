Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film to cross Rs 20 crore in 3 days

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 2: Directed by Luv Ranjan, this film is in the Pyar Ka Punchnama tradition. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 2: Directed by Luv Ranjan, this film is in the Pyar Ka Punchnama tradition.

A few years back, Pyar Ka Punchnama used the ‘men are the victims in a relationship’ trope, and the film became a runaway hit. Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a film in the same tradition. Women are wily, it says, beware. Pyar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety share the director, and also actors Kartik Aaryan, and Nushrat Bharucha. Sunny Nijar also returns from Pyar Ka Punchnama 2.

As expected, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has started really well. It has earned Rs 6.42 crore on its opening day, which augurs well for its future. Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures of the film. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety takes a WINNING START… Emerges the third best opener of 2018 [thus far], after #Padmaavat and #PadMan… Biz is expected zoom upwards on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 6.42 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” he said.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film. She had concluded her review with, “So yes, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is breezy enough, and provides some laughs, some of which escape involuntarily. But it also leaves you wondering. Can Ranjan grow up his callow characters? Of course he can, because he has the smarts (remember Pyar Ka Punchnama?). Does he really want to? I’m not sure. Sharp comedy of the sexes is the hard stuff. Cheap laughs are easy.”

#SonuKeTituKiSweety takes a WINNING START… Emerges the third best opener of 2018 [thus far], after #Padmaavat and #PadMan… Biz is expected zoom upwards on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 6.42 cr. India biz… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2018

Trade analyst Girish Johar has estimated that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will cross the Rs 20 crore mark in its first three days. This is an incredible achievement for this film that almost certainly is very low-budget. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is also marketed as a successor to Pyar Ka Punchnama, and if the first day is anything to go by, it is bringing people in droves to see the film.

