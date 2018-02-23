Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan film expected to earn Rs 4.25 crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 1: This Karthik Aaryan film has big shoes to fill. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 1: This Karthik Aaryan film has big shoes to fill.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has big shoes to fill. The film, that releases today, is being marketed as almost a successor to Pyar Ka Punchnama, 2011’s cult hit. The director is the same, Luv Ranjan. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha also return to collaborate with Ranjan. Even the underlying theme is similar to Pyar Ka Punchnama. There are the same feminine tricks in play, and men are the victims.

Its relation to Pyar Ka Punchnama has greatly increased its chances of earning big bucks. It may be arrayed against the multi-starrer Welcome to New York, but the appeal that the concept has among young audiences, including both men and women, cannot be denied.

Girish Johar, a film trade analyst, had said, ““From its trailer to its foot-tapping music, the film has made sure to cater content according to the taste of its target audience. And considering the popularity of Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise with the youth of the country, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is expected to have a strong box office opening of around Rs 4.25 crore. If the content is as good and the film is able to click with the audiences, the film could even go on to earn a sum of Rs 14 crore by the end of the weekend”

That would be a solid sum, indeed, for a film that has comparatively lesser known names in its cast and should be fine. Though, previous releases like Aiyaary and Black Panther might throw a monkey wrench in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s works. Marvel movies have great legs in India traditionally, and Black Panther might divide moviegoers since both films cater to a young audience.

