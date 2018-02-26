Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan film collects Rs 26.57 cr, becomes third highest weekend opener of 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: The film has earned Rs 26.57 crore. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: The film has earned Rs 26.57 crore.

Luv Ranjan’s bromance vs romance drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has managed to strike the right chord with the audience. The film has managed to mint a total of Rs 26.57 crore on its opening weekend. In fact, it has become the third highest opener of 2018 after PadMan. Padmaavat tops this list with Rs 114 crore collection in its first weekend.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is the fourth collaboration between Luv Ranjan and the lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. It also stars Sunny Singh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety emerges TRIUMPHANT… Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr. Total: ₹ 26.57 cr. India biz… #SKTKS” Taran continued to say that the film might keep a hold at the box office due to a strong word of mouth. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety should continue its WINNING STREAK on weekdays, as per current trending… The word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG… The film has won over youngistaan as well as the family audience… #SKTKS,” he wrote.

TOP 3 – 2018

Opening Weekend biz…

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu versions

2. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

3. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 26.57 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

#BlackPanther was affected by #SKTKS wave, yet managed to show an upward trend on Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 1.77 cr, Sat 3.19 cr, Sun 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 38.10 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 48.84 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

#BlackPanther biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 29.79 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 8.31 cr

Total: ₹ 38.10 cr NBOC

Gross BOC: ₹ 48.84 cr

India biz… Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

Indian Express reviewer Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is breezy enough, and provides some laughs, some of which escape involuntarily. But it also leaves you wondering. Can Ranjan grow up his callow characters? Of course he can, because he has the smarts (remember Pyar Ka Punchnama?). Does he really want to? I’m not sure. Sharp comedy of the sexes is the hard stuff. Cheap laughs are easy.”

The film had released on February 23.

