Here’s a look at the box office performance of Sonakshi Sinha’s last five films

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in the year 2010. Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in the year 2010.

Sonakshi Sinha made a dream debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in 2010 release Dabangg. The film entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club with a collection of Rs 138.88 crore at the Indian box office. However, the success of the movie didn’t do much good to Sonakshi’s career. Eventually, she got tagged as one of those decorative female leads whose job in a film was to uplift the male character. In her, almost eighteen films long career, the movies that did fairly well at the ticket counters were the ones which sailed on the star power of the male lead. Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, R Rajkumar and Holiday to name a few.

This Friday, another Sonakshi starrer, Welcome To New York with an ensemble cast of Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Lara Dutt, Rana Daggubatti and Riteish Deshmukh hit the theatres. While the cinephiles are yet to give their verdict on the movie, critics have unanimously panned it. Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta in her review wrote, “Welcome To New York turns out to be a limp, lame tribute to Bollywood.”

Read: Welcome To New York movie review: This Sonakshi Sinha starrer is a lame tribute to Bollywood

After reading many reviews of the movie and looking at the box office performance of Sonakshi’s last five silver screen outings, it can be said that the 30-year-old actor soon needs another Dabangg to bring a visible shift in how she is perceived by the movie buffs. Though Sonakshi in her interviews has maintained that box office numbers are not her only driving force, the actor needs to realise, the performance of an actor is also weighed on the basis of movies they pick to work in.

Here’s looking back at the box office collection of Sonakshi Sinha’s last five Bollywood releases:

1. Ittefaq: Helmed by BR Chopra’s grandson Abhay Chopra, Ittefaq starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna was a remake of the 1969 classic whodunit mystery of the same name. The film created much frenzy ahead of its release. Sadly, post-release the film failed to survive the box office test and opened to a meagre Rs 4.05 crore. It failed to pick up in the following weeks and the lifetime collection of the film stands at Rs 30.21 crore.

2. Noor: In times when Bollywood is promoting female-driven films, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor hit the theatres in 2017 with high expectations. The film, based on Saba Imtiaz’s bestseller Karachi, You Are Killing Me, revolved around a journalist, Noor Roy Choudhary (Sonakshi) who works on small stories but aspires to break big stories. Though the critics appreciated Sonakshi’s performance in this slice-of-life film, the sloppy narrative failed to pull the audience to the theatres and hence the Sunhil Sippy directorial minted only Rs 7.58 crore.

3. Force 2: In this sequel to the 2011 Force, Sonakshi Sinha played the role of a RAW agent KK aka Kamaljit Kaur. As the action film also starring John Abraham released, the audience and the critics were disappointed alike. As a result, the film failed to do business at the box office and earned a meagre Rs 35.74 crore.

4. Akira: Akira directed by the Ghajiniwala AR Murugadoss witnessed Sonakshi Sinha in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor set a new benchmark in the genre of action in Bollywood and impressed all with her fearless attitude in the movie. But, this time the plot of the movie failed her and its collection remained as low as Rs 28.73 crore. Shubhra Gupta in her review of Akira wrote, “Sonakshi Sinha does a good job working the limitations of her role, but she alone cannot help this film from falling into a sinkhole.”

5. Tevar

Yet again, Sonakshi chose a role where she had nothing substantial to deliver other than dance, smile and cry. The Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha starrer minted Rs 39.26 crore at the box office.

Next, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Happy Bhaag Jayegi sequel.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd