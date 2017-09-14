Simran box office prediction: Controversies or content, what’s going to save Kangana Ranaut’s film?

Simran box office prediction: Kangana Ranaut’s film is expected to make around Rs 2 crore approximately on Friday. Simran box office prediction: Kangana Ranaut’s film is expected to make around Rs 2 crore approximately on Friday.

There’s no denying the fact that Kangana Ranaut is a self-made superstar. She sits pretty on the Bollywood throne after delivering successful films like ‘Tanu Weds Manu 2’, ‘Queen’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. Talking about the box office prospects of Kangana’s latest release Simran, film business expert Girish Johar said, “‘Simran’ is expected to make around Rs 2 crore approximately on Friday. Rest all depends on a good word-of-mouth. I am expecting the film to make Rs 7-8 crore by the first weekend.”

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines again for opening up about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan on the television show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. Was this a publicity stunt by Kangana to promote her film?

We asked Girish if the controversies surrounding Kangana help the film to succeed.”I believe only the content of a film can help a film to survive. Controversies just increase the awareness of the films,” he explained.

Earlier this year, when Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan came on the show ‘Koffee With Karan’ to promote their film ‘Rangoon’, the actor had called Karan Johar the flag bearer of nepotism. The rest is history. However, the publicity following the controversial statement did not help ‘Rangoon’ to fare well at the box office. On the contrary, the film found itself on the list of the biggest flops in Bollywood in 2017.

If Hansal Mehta’s ‘Simran’ promises good content, the film will have an excellent chance of surviving at the box office irrespective of the controversies surrounding the film.

