Simran box office collection day 7: Kangana Ranaut movie to be affected by Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film?

Simran starring Kangana Ranaut has collected Rs 14.47 crore on the end of day 6. With new releases like Sanjay Dutt’s comeback movie Bhoomi and Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar set to clash at the box office, and with Rajkummar Rao’s Newton being received warmly by the critics so far, it looks like this Hansal Mehta film might have to fight hard to maintain its hold at the box office.

Also, the Kangana starrer received mixed response from fans and critics. Mostly people felt that the film had too much Kangana, and it does get taxing when the characters around her fail to make an impression. Sohum Shah, the male love interest in the film, has been noticed by many too for his understated performance. The film, which released amidst many controversies, thanks to Kangana opening up about much of her personal life at Aap Ki Adalat, has reinstated that the Queen actor is a great performer, but many were not happy with the script and some logical loopholes that are quite apparent in the film.

Simran will have to withstand the upcoming releases and collect equal to the new movies, if not more, to become a hit at the box office. The film has been produced by T-Series, Paramhans Creations Entertainments and Adarsh Telemedia. Simran portrays the story of an NRI named Praful Patel who is based in Atlanta. It is about how the divorcee wants to be independent and is about to finalise a home of her own to live in, until certain things happen and the direction of her life changes.

