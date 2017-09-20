Simran box office collection day 6: Where is this Kangana Ranaut starrer headed?

Simran box office collection day 6: What will be the fate of this Kangana Ranaut film? Simran box office collection day 6: What will be the fate of this Kangana Ranaut film?

Simran starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role is about an NRI hailing from Gujarat who becomes addicted to gambling, and as a result also ends up robbing banks to return the money that she unintentionally borrows from a loan shark. The film received a good response from the audience and critics have lauded Kangana’s performance in the film. However, many have also commented that the film is more of a Kangana Ranaut show, without a strong script to back it. So far, the film has collected Rs 13.31 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Simran Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr, Mon 1.41 cr, Tue 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 13.31 cr. India biz.” He had earlier also said that the film would need strong weekdays to collect a respectable amount at the box office.

Earlier in the day, speculations were rife that Kangana and team of her upcoming film Manikarnika have clipped the budget of the film owing to Simran not doing too well at the BO. However, sources close to the film have said that this is false.

It would be interesting to see how the film performs in the coming days, especially since two interesting films are set to clash at the box office in the coming week. Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi and Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar are two of the much anticipated films. Other than this, Rajkummar Rao’s Newton will also be releasing this coming Friday. Will Simran hold audiences’ interest and be ready to face these releases at the box office?

