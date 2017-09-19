Simran box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s film loses steam?

Simran box office collection day 5: After a good opening weekend, the film had a week Monday. Simran box office collection day 5: After a good opening weekend, the film had a week Monday.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran raked in only Rs 1.41 crore on Monday taking its total collection to Rs 12.06 crore over four days. It was expected that the film’s collection will fizzle out on Monday as not many people are free enough to watch a movie on the first working day of the week, but the collection was still lower than expected. The film had opened at Rs 2.77 crore last Friday and on Saturday it has earned Rs 3.76 crore. Its collection climbed more on Sunday at Rs 4.12 crore.

This Hansal Mehta directorial is another film that sees Kangana in the shoes of a free-spirited woman. The reviews have not been flattering but save for Monday, the film was receiving ample love from the audience. The film might also have gained from Kangana Ranaut’s interview in Aap Ki Adalat, where she made some explosive revelations regarding many men in Bollywood.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted the figures: “#Simran Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr, Mon 1.41 cr. Total: ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz.” Yesterday, he had said that Simran would need strong weekdays to get to a respectable total. “#Simran needs to maintain on weekdays for a respectable total… Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 10.65 cr. India biz,” he had said.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had praised Kangana Ranaut in her review of the film but had also said the film suffers from a weak story. “But Kangana keeps us watching. With her plain unvarnished face, and mobile features, she comes across as a real, solid, complex woman, someone you can reach out and touch. When she’s on the top of her game, helping us ignore so many of the film’s loopholes, she’s glorious. It’s a pity her own story lets her down.”

