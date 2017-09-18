Simran box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut’s film earns Rs 12.06 crore

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Simran’ has not exactly received rave reviews, but it’s receiving the love of the audience. After opening at Rs 2.77 crore, the film performed better on Saturday when it saw considerable growth garnering a total amount of Rs. 6.53 crore. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 4.12 crore, making the total opening weekend collection an impressive Rs 10.65 crore. On Monday, ‘Simran’ managed to rake in Rs 1.41 crore taking the total collection so far to Rs 12.06 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#Simran Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr, Mon 1.41 cr. Total: 12.06 cr. India biz.”
Hansal Mehta directorial Simran’s only competition is Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Lucknow Central’ and currently it is easily demolishing the Ranjit Tiwari film. Taking that and the overall collection in consideration, ‘Simran‘ does seem to be doing pretty well. But now comes the dreaded weekdays. Will Simran be able to continue its good early run? A lot depends on whether the film is able to gather decent word of mouth promotion.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2017
In her review of the film, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had praised the film and especially Kangana Ranaut’s performance. “But Kangana keeps us watching. With her plain unvarnished face, and mobile features, she comes across as a real, solid, complex woman, someone you can reach out and touch. When she’s on the top of her game, helping us ignore so many of the film’s loopholes, she’s glorious. It’s a pity her own story lets her down,” she had summed up her review.
As always the weekdays will decide the fate of this film. But if the trends are to be believed, this Kangana Ranaut movie should triumph. Its lackluster competition in the form of Lucknow Central is not the only reason. With her frank nature and public statements, Kangana has earned a lot of acclaim and this should help the film stay afloat.
- Sep 19, 2017 at 12:23 pmSimran ,, good filmReply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 12:19 pmWith 12.6 cr in India so far and ~2.5 cr overseas. The movie has grossed ~15 cr from box office already. Add to it satellite digital revenue of ~18cr as the makers disclosed before release, it is already broken even for its 25 cr total budget (vs total 33cr return). The makers planned it well! Kangana deserves a national award for this act.Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 12:08 pmSimran had a limited release and a lot of people trying to sabotage it on multiple fronts like twitter trolling by paid PRS, negative articles by self-styled movie buffs and negative voting on book my show and other apps. Still the movie did decent on monday. It is a testiment to how women fight battles on multiple fronts - limited releases, limited showtimes on multiplexes, limited number of days a movie plays in key cinemas (while flop and hero films get twice the time to get some audiences for days) and serious patronage from industry uncles and aunties.Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 9:40 amOne doesn't see such desperate articles written for Farhan's, Ranbir or Ranveers films! They are usually bigger disasters. Lucknow Central is laging but nobody is hyperventilating about its collection. A film guy Joginder tuteja who pretends to show "support" is already trying to label the movie. This is the level of misogyny in films. It is organized and well-coordinated. Simran shows why Kangana is the best actor in the country today. But men join hands and come out in hordes to sabotage her film. The truth is that Simran has already broken even with a 10.65cr indian ~2.5 cr overseas box office. Its digital satellite rights fetched a great amount for the film to be profitable.Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 8:13 amLol ,Its bookmyshow rating from audience is 60 and u are talking about good word of mouth.Paid articleReply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 9:20 amNegative people and haters are trying to manipulate its rating on book my show! it shows the level of desperation. Simran is a good film with an extra-ordinary performance. Kangana should get a national award since it is the only credible film award left.Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 7:48 amEXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE BY KANGANA !!!!! NO ONE IN BOLLYWOOD COMES CLOSE TO KANGANA IN GETTING INTO THE SKIN OF THE CHARACTER THAT SHE PLAYS !!!! SUPERB PERFORMANCE !!!! KANGANA YOU ROCK !!!! WHATEVER THE OUTCOME BOX OFFICE OF THIS MOVIE DOESNT MATTER !!!! KANGANA DID FULL JUSTICE TO HER ROLE .... PITY BOLLYWOOD CANNOT CATER TO THE POWERHOUSE OF TALENT THAT KANGANA IS !!!!! SHAME THAT THE AUDIENCE LAPS UP MEDIOCRE MOVIES OF KHANS WITH ACTRESSES AS SHOW PIECES .. KANGANA IS IN A LEAGUE OF HER OWN ... SHE HAS A NICHE AUDIENCE THAT LOVE HER MOVIES .. THE REAL QUEEN OF BOLLYWOOD .. KANGANA RANAUT :)))Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 2:59 amI have watched this movie today. Kangana was awesome as always. Movie also awesome. I don't understand why critics gives it bad review !! Are the critics paid by karan and hritthik ? Don't listen to critics guys, go and enjoy the solid permanence of kanganaReply
