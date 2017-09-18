Simran box office collection day 4: This Kangana Ranaut film to benefit from good word of mouth?

Simran box office collection day 4: Simran box office collection day 4:

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Simran’ has not exactly received rave reviews, but it’s receiving the love of audience. After opening at Rs 2.77 crore, the film performed better on Saturday when it saw considerable growth garnering a total amount of Rs. 6.53 crore. ‘Simran’ on Sunday earned Rs 4.12 crore, making the total opening weekend collection an impressive Rs 10.65 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the figures. “#Simran needs to maintain on weekdays for a respectable total… Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 10.65 cr. India biz,” he had said.

Hansal Mehta directorial ‘Simran’s only competition is Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Lucknow Central’ and currently it is easily demolishing the Ranjit Tiwari film. Taking that and the overall collection in consideration, ‘Simran‘ does seem to be doing pretty well. But now comes the dreaded weekdays. Will Simran be able to continue its good early run? A lot depends on whether the film is able to gather decent word of mouth promotion.

In her review of the film, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had praised the film and especially Kangana Ranaut’s performance. “But Kangana keeps us watching. With her plain unvarnished face, and mobile features, she comes across as a real, solid, complex woman, someone you can reach out and touch. When she’s on the top of her game, helping us ignore so many of the film’s loopholes, she’s glorious. It’s a pity her own story lets her down,” she had summed up her review.

As always the weekdays will decide the fate of this film. But if the trends are to be believed, this Kangana Ranaut movie should triumph. Its lackluster competition in the form of Lucknow Central is not the only reason. With her frank nature and public statements, Kangana has earned a lot of acclaim and this should help the film stay afloat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd