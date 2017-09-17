Simran box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut film may show progress on Sunday

Simran box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut’s film is far ahead in the race and the box office performance. Simran box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut’s film is far ahead in the race and the box office performance.

Kangana Ranaut new film ‘Simran’, may not be getting the best of reviews and ratings but audiences are simply loving the flawed Kangana. The film which faced an opening of Rs 2.77 crore performed better on Saturday when it witnessed an upward trend garnering a total amount of Rs. 6.53 crore. “#Simran witnessed 35.74% growth on Day 2… Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 6.53 cr. India biz,” Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

‘Simran’ had released alongside Farhan Akhtar starrer film ‘Lucknow Central’. Kangana Ranaut’s film is far ahead in the race and the box office performance seems to be on the right track. Kangana Ranaut had been in news ever since she spoke about her affair with Hrithik Roshan again on the television show, ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. She had given candid replies to all the questions that were asked. She even opened up about her brutal days in the industry. Since then she had been the most talked about woman in B-town. All this had given a lot of attention to her upcoming film. Prior to that, she had embroiled herself in another controversy when she called Karan Johar the ‘movie mafia’, ‘the flag bearer of nepotism’ on the chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’. The rest is history.

‘Simran’ has been directed by Hansal Mehta. Here Kangana plays a Gujarati girl named Praful Patel. ‘Simran’ marked Kangana Ranaut’s second release after ‘Rangoon’ this year. While Rangoon may have found itself in the list of Bollywood’s biggest flops, Simran may not share the same fate.

“This is really the strength of Simran: Ranaut’s willingness to be not-nice. She’s not going to play nice to get her way. She is downright dislikeable, in fact, and that makes her relatable. It’s also the creation of a character who has an inner secret life which is so much at variance with what Patel is on top. The layers instantly give the film heft,” film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review.

