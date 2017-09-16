Simran box office collection day 2: Can Kangana Ranaut single-handedly pull in the crowd?

Simran box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut is here to prove even a women-centric film can be a success. Simran box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut is here to prove even a women-centric film can be a success.

Trade gurus had predicted that Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Simran’ would earn somewhere around Rs 2 crores on Friday and the film has lived up to their expectations. On the opening day, ‘Simran’ earned as much as Rs 2.77 crore. Now, it remains to be seen if the Hansal Mehta film will earn consistently over the weekend.

Critics have not warmed up to ‘Simran’ but Kangana has managed to shine like a star. If you were under the impression that Bollywood is a male-dominated industry, superstar Kangana is here to prove you wrong. ‘Simran’ had released alongside Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Lucknow Central’. On the first day, ‘Lucknow Central’ was behind ‘Simran’ in terms of earnings. While the former earned Rs 2.04 crore, the latter made Rs 2.77 crore.

Simran is loosely based on the real-life story of Sandeep Kaur, an NRI who was convicted of robbery, and delves deeper into the psyche of a woman who finds solace in thieving. What could lead someone to find happiness in something that is unethical or immoral? Why would you want to watch this at all? The reason is simple. Some of the best characters in the world of cinema are born when actors have played grey shades. Be it The Godfather, or more recently Leonardo Di Caprio’s The Wolf Of Wall Street. The depth of each of the characters in these films was one of the main reasons why they attained the cult status.

In her review of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Indian Express film critic Subhra Gupta said, “First things first. If anyone had any doubt that an Indian leading lady cannot carry a full-fledged film, they can banish that thought at once. In Simran, Kangana Ranaut drives from the front seat, keeping her feet firmly on the accelerator, and everyone else in the cast follows.”

