Simran box office collection Day 1: Can Kangana Ranaut single handedly save the film?

You may or may not like ‘Simran’ but you definitely cannot miss what Kangana Ranaut has to offer since she has the potential to hold your attention when she is on screen. The film may be receiving mixed reviews but our very own Kangana manages to shine. The theaters have witnessed only a 10 percent occupancy on Friday morning. “Early trends …. 10% start in early shows to both #Simran & #LucknowCentral,” tweeted trade analyst Girish Johar.

“A new Friday… But the story remains the same… New film releases open [morning + noon shows] to dull response,” wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter. If occupancy at the theaters increases by evening we can expect a good growth in the film. Girish Johar had predicted that both ‘Lucknow Central’ and ‘Simran’ might witness an opening of Rs 2 crore. The success of the film now depends on a good word-of-mouth.

A new Friday… But the story remains the same… New film releases open [morning + noon shows] to dull response. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2017

Early trends …. 10% start in early shows to both #Simran & #LucknowCentral — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 15, 2017

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines again for opening up about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan on the television show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. Was this a publicity stunt by Kangana to promote her film?

We asked Girish Johar if the controversies surrounding Kangana will help the film to succeed.”I believe only the content of a film can help a film to survive. Controversies just increase the awareness of the films,” he explained.

Talking Kangana’s abilities and Simran’s content, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said,”Kangana Ranaut keeps us watching. With her plain varnished face, she comes across as a real, solid, complex woman, someone you can reach out and touch. When she’s on the top of her game, she’s glorious. Pity the storyline let’s her down.”

