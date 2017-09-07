Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 7: Arjun Rampal’s Daddy to affect the film’s growth?

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 7: This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has maintained pace so far. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 7: This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has maintained pace so far.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan directed by RS Prasanna is doing well so far and has collected Rs 21.96 crore so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr. Total: ₹ 21.96 cr. India biz.”

The collection has been steady for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan so far. The film has crossed Rs 20 crore, and it looks like the content has won audiences over. It did receive mixed response from the critics, but a strong word of mouth helped the film, proving that producer Aanand L Rai chose yet another winner.

Speaking about making a film on erectile dysfunction, director RS Prasanna told IANS, “Well, I think Bollywood has always encouraged experimental subjects. Therefore, films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Hindi Medium have been made and accepted in mainstream cinema of Bollywood.”

He explained, “Even when I was making the film in Tamil, I knew that the subject of erectile dysfunction has a universal appeal. So when in a conservative environment of Tamil cinema, the multiplex audience received the film well, I realised that the story touched the right notes. So yes, that gave me a certain level of confidence.”

The director also added, “Making the transition from south to north was not a challenge for me because as a maker, I knew what story I want to tell. I worked with a wonderful team where the producer (Aanand L Rai) and writer (Hitesh Kewalya) are from that part of the country and managed to make their mark. So the collaboration was fantastic.”

