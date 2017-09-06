Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar film inches towards the 20 crore mark

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 6: Will the Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar film survive the mid-week test? Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 6: Will the Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar film survive the mid-week test?

Small town comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles is getting the love of the audience ever since its release. It has collected a total of Rs 19.84 crores till now, slowly inching towards the 20 crore mark.

However, on Tuesday, it collected Rs 2.85 crores, experiencing only a slight increase from the Monday figures of Rs 2.53 crores. But the daily collections are expected to see a dip in the coming days, considering that the mid-week is the most crucial period in a film’s release. And on Friday, we also have Poster Boys and Arjun Rampal’s Daddy releasing, both of which are bound to give Shubh Mangal Saavdhan a run for its money owing to the loss in the number of screens. Let’s see how this film fares.

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan biz JUMPS on Tue… Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr. Total: ₹ 19.84 cr. India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2017

Talking of the film’s earnings, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan biz JUMPS on Tue… Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr. Total: ₹ 19.84 cr. India biz. ”

Currently, SMS is facing competition from Toilet: EK Prem Katha, A Gentleman and Bareilly Ki Barfi. But we also got to keep in mind that Shubh Mangal is a low-budget film, hence its earnings of Rs 19.84 crores in just five days are not bad at all. Its success is a proof of the fact that even content driven films are starting to make their mark in the industry.

Revolving around a man who suffers from erectile dysfunction, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a remake of the Tamil hit Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Helmed by the original filmmaker RS Prasanna, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released on September 1. Let’s see if it continues its upward trend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd