Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 5: Will the Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar film hold its ground?

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar film is going strong. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar film is going strong.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is receiving the love of the audience for its quirky humour and funny take on erectile dysfunction. While the film has collected a total of Rs 16.99 crores till now, the figures have drastically fallen from Sunday to Monday, from Rs 6.19 crores to 2.53 crores. But considering this was the first workday since its release, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s figures can be called decent. Hence, the coming days become all the more crucial for the film, as it will define whether this Bollywood remake of Tamil hit Kalyana Samayal Saadham will be able to hold its ground at the theaters.

Being a low budget film, crossing 15 crores in just four days of its release is no easy task. And even the Monday collection of Rs 2.71 crores show a steady hold in terms of numbers. Talking of the film’s earnings, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan remains ROCK-STEADY on Mon… Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr. Total: ₹ 16.99 cr. India biz.”

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan remains ROCK-STEADY on Mon… Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr. Total: ₹ 16.99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2017

Right now, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is facing competition majorly from Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho but even previous releases like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bareilly Ki Barfi and A Gentleman have captured many screens reducing Shubh Mangal’s count. And next week, Arjun Rampal’s Daddy and Deol borthers’ Poster Boys is all set to hit theaters and that will obviously lead to a contraction of SMS’s screens.

While Shubh Mangal Saavdhan touches upon a less talked about topic – erectile dysfunction – what adds more bling to the film is the lovely chemistry between Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by RS Prasanna, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released on September 1. Let’s see if the movie will continue to hold its ground!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd