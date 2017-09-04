Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar film to witness growth?

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is going good business. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is going good business.

Shubh Mangal Savdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, is a remake of 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham. It is touching a topic less spoken about – erectile dysfunction, and doing well at the box office. The film had a decent opening weekend and collected Rs 14.46 crore mark within its first three days, which is a good figure for a low budget film like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Both Ayushmann and Bhumi should pat themselves for treading on the path that was less taken by Bollywood artistes. While the former started his career by portraying the role of a sperm donor, the latter has done two films, both of which are content backed – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Now the two have collaborated for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a film that talks on erectile dysfunction.

“#ShubhMangalSaavdhan showed strong trending… Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 14.46 cr. India biz,” Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter. The film had started with a collection of Rs 2.71 crore but since Saturday it has been witnessing an upward trend. In another tweet Taran Adarsh had marked that the film is doing excellent business.

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan showed strong trending… Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 14.46 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2017

Shubh Mangal Savdhan released alongside Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer heist thriller Baadshaho.

This, as the films from previous including A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Bareily Ki Barfi and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are already keeping their hold at the theaters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd