Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar film to earn Rs 10 crore?

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 3: Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana's film has become the next popular film at the box office.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana have been on a roll lately. After the success of their previous films last month, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bareilly Ki Barfi respectively, their next film together Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is also running successfully at the box office. The film has been loved by a lot of people and that is evident from the upward trend the film witnessed on Saturday.

“#ShubhMangalSaavdhan has EXCELLENT Sat… Biz doubles actually… Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr. Total: ₹ 8.27 cr. India biz.,” Taran Adarsh had tweeted. The film may have witnessed an opening of Rs 2.71 crore but on Saturday it scored double the numbers it had already made on Friday.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film deals with the problem of erectile dysfunction. Ever since Bhumi Pednekar stepped foot in Bollywood, she has been working in films that have an off beat script. Her first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha addressed the issue of fat shaming and how calmly society has made peace with everything that is wrong. Her second film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was based on the open defecation problem in India. Ayushmann Khurrana too had started his career by playing a sperm donor. Later, we have seen him as a lover boy and as a Bengali writer in Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a remake of 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham. The film had released alongside Milan Luthria directed film Baadshaho, starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta. The film has made close to Rs. 30 crores in two days. However, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan belongs to a different genre and is of a much lower budget compared to Baadshaho. The film has been produced by Krishika Lulla.

