Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar film may show growth

It is time for both Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar to celebrate, since both the actors have witnessed a successful year. After the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and the on going success of Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has also opened with good numbers at the box office for a film belonging to lower budget. The film collected Rs 2.71 crore on Friday.

The movie is already enjoying good ratings and reviews. Although it released amidst competitions like Baadshaho starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, the film is running at a good pace. Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar had previously starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan marks their second collaboration.

“This comedy of middle-class-Dilli-manners-and-mores suffers from a sit-com flatness. And when everything is meant to make us laugh, you can quite easily deflect attention from the main premise. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar film resists the temptation to tart up the ordinary, which is the best part: no one’s calling attention quirky, everyone is real,” film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh too does not seem to be massively impressed with the content of the film. “#OneWordReview…#ShubhMangalSaavdhan: Average.Rating: 2.5/5 stars. Entertaining first half. Routine second hour. Weak climax… #SMS,” Taran Adarsh wrote about the movie on Twitter.

The film has been produced by Krishika Lulla. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a remake of 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham.

