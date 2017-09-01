Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar film to earn Rs 3 cr?

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 1: The film witnessed an occupancy of 10 per cent on Friday. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 1: The film witnessed an occupancy of 10 per cent on Friday.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released on September 1. The film witnessed an occupancy of 10 per cent, but it may see more growth going forward with positive word-of-mouth and reviews. The actors have come together on screen for the second time after Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In India, the film has released at 1400 screens. It may or may not witness an upward trend in the upcoming weekend.

“Subh Mangal Savdhan is expected to earn Rs 2.50 crore – Rs 3 crore this Friday. Obviously, Baadshaho will be leading the way this week. It is difficult to predict if this week the box office might witness a Rs 50 crore weekend including the cumulative, because there is only one major release. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha maybe running at the theaters but it has died down now,” trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com earlier.

“#OneWordReview…#ShubhMangalSaavdhan: Average.Rating: 2.5/5 stars. Entertaining first half. Routine second hour. Weak climax… #SMS,” Taran Adarsh wrote about the movie.

“#ShubhMangalSaavdhan PLUSSES: Super premise… Sparkling performances [Ayushmann and Bhumi]… Several LOL moments… #SMS,” he added.

“#ShubhMangalSaavdhan MINUSSES: Second half plays spoilsport… Gets unbelievable and far-fetched… Some vital scenes fall flat… #SMS,” he said.

“#ShubhMangalSaavdhan works in patches… When seen in totality, you carry a few scenes home, not the film in entirety! #SMS,” said Taran Adarsh.

Meanwhile, film critic Shubhra Gupta said,”Of course, director R Prasanna (who also directed the Tamil version) plays it for laughs. It’s that kind of film. That’s the only way we can watch just how erectile dysfunction can ruin relationships: otherwise it would turn into an anatomy lesson. And the characters surrounding our sad-sack lovers, Mudit’s mother and father, and Sugu’s parents and younger brother, plus sundry uncles and aunts and best friends, are all part of the ha-ha-hee-hee brigade.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Savdhan is a remake of 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham.

