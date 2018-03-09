Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan crosses Rs 100 crore mark in China

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is wreaking havoc at the Chinese box office. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is wreaking havoc at the Chinese box office.

The name of Salman Khan is enough to make a film successful. The content, plot, and acting take a back seat when Bhai is in the film and that is because they are not required. While his Tubelight may have disappointed, Bhai regained the throne with Tiger Zinda Hai. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a 2015 film directed by Kabir Khan, is still making its presence felt at the box office. Well, Chinese box office anyway.

Released last Friday in China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues the streak of Indian films that have earned big in the Chinese market. For example, Aamir Khan’s Dangal earned Rs 1300 crore approx and became one of China’s 20 top-grossing films. Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s current box office score stands at 18.05 million dollars which translates into Rs 117.49 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a hit with Indian audiences and Pakistani audiences. Salman’s character Bajrangi is a gentle giant who is a devotee of Hanuman. He encounters a Pakistani girl who is lost and cannot communicate her problem since she is mute. Against all odds, Bajrangi decides to deliver the little girl to her home come what may. He faces various problems in his quest which includes belligerent soldiers, intelligence officers, but also finds friends in unexpected places.

#BajrangiBhaijaan continues its WINNING STREAK in China… Biz on weekdays – especially on Thu – was REMARKABLE… In fact, Thu biz is HIGHER than Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue and Wed – ALL DAYS… Yes, you read it right… Unbelievable, isn’t it?… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018

#BajrangiBhaijaan is a SUCCESS STORY in CHINA… Strong word of mouth has translated into strong biz…

Fri $ 2.26 mn

Sat $ 3.12 mn

Sun $ 3.16 mn

Mon $ 1.75 mn

Tue $ 1.83 mn

Wed $ 1.92 mn

Thu $ 4.01 mn

Total: $ 18.05 million [₹ 117.49 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018

The film was a humongous box office success and earned around Rs 320 crore just in India. Because of how Bajrangi Bhaijaan approached a sensitive topic, it also found a lot of love in Pakistan.

