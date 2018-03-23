Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan crosses the Rs 250 crore mark in China

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has earned Rs 260.14 crore in China Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has earned Rs 260.14 crore in China

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been making waves ever since its release in China. According to the latest tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark. Taran had tweeted, “#BajrangiBhaijaan manages to sustain on weekdays in China, despite stiff competition… Crosses ₹ 250 cr mark…

[Week 3]

Fri $ 0.93 mn

Sat $ 2.03 mn

Sun $ 1.87 mn

Mon $ 0.72 mn

Tue $ 0.71 mn

Wed $ 0.69 mn

Thu $ 0.66 mn

Total: $ 39.99 million [₹ 260.14 cr]”

The movie’s main plotline revolves around a devotee of Hindu god Hanuman played by Salman Khan, who helps a lost six-year-old reach her country, Pakistan, safely. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Salman, Kareena Kapoor and Harshali Malhotra in significant roles.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan had a stellar opening at the Chinese box office, minting Rs 55.22 crore. Looks like the movie lovers of the country are all about the Khans right now. Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s movies Dangal and Secret Superstar had had a successful run at the box office earlier. In fact, Aamir is pretty famous across the border, as he is lovingly called Aamir Uncle in the country. The movie star’s earlier films, 3 Idiots, and PK had also fared well at the box office.

Salman Khan, who was last seen in the action flick Tiger Zinda Hai, is currently shooting for another action drama, Race 3. Race 3 is directed by Remo D’Souza, and also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in significant roles.

