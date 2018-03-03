Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan gets an impressive opening in China, earns Rs 14.61 crore on day one

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in China on March 2. Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in China on March 2.

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has struck an instant chord with Chinese cinephiles. The film, which released in India in 2015, managed to pull the audience to the theatres on day one of its release in China. It minted Rs 14.61 crores on March 2, beating the lifetime earnings of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots in the country. 3 Idiots earned Rs 14 crore in its one month-long run at the Chinese box office. But it failed to leave behind Aamir’s another release, Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim which opened to earth-shattering numbers in China. It earned Rs 43.35 crore on day one of its release.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He tweeted, “Salman Khan’s first release in China – #BajrangiBhaijaan – commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers… Debuts at No 7 at China BO… Fri $ 2.24 million [₹ 14.61 cr]… The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts…” Bajrangi Bhaijaan which brought to the audience an innocent account of a cross-border friendship between India and Pakistan had a successful run in India as well. The total collection of the film in the home country stands at a whopping amount of Rs 320.84 crores.

Salman Khan’s first release in China – #BajrangiBhaijaan – commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers… Debuts at No 7 at China BO… Fri $ 2.24 million [₹ 14.61 cr]… The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

Also, going by the word of Taran Adarsh, the film’s success can’t be compared to that of Dangal and Secret Superstar, the last two Indian releases in China since it released after more than two years of its original release in India. He wrote, “Besides multiple releases + holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that #BajrangiBhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike #Dangal and #SecretSuperstar that were released a few months after their release in India.”

Besides multiple releases + holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that #BajrangiBhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike #Dangal and #SecretSuperstar that were released a few months after their release in India. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

With such impressive opening collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China, it seems Salman will soon be the next superstar (after Raj Kapoor and Aamir Khan) in China from the Indian origin.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd