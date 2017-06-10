Sachin A Billion Dreams hits a half century at the box office, collects Rs 50 crores

Sachin, A Billion dreams has hit the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Sachin, A Billion dreams has hit the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

Sachin A Billion Dreams, the biopic of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was received well by the audience. The film, directed by James Erskine, released amid fanfare on May 26. Within a couple of weeks of its release, the documentary-feature film has earned Rs 50 cr at the box office. The movie, which featured videos from master blaster’s personal collection and starred Mikhail Gandhi as the young Tendulkar has won the hearts of fans countrywide.

The film was exempted from tax in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. The film that released in multiple languages is one of the two films that has stood strong to face the wrath of Baahubali 2 at the box office. Surprisingly while films like Meri Pyaari Bindu, Sarkar 3, and Half Girlfriend failed at the box office; Hindi Medium and Sachin A Billion Dreams have had a moderately successful run. Hindi Medium is set to earn Rs 60 cr this weekend according to reports.

Throughout the two weeks, the film has managed to stay above the Rs 1 crore collection mark everyday, and according to Koimoi, the film is seeing a decent occupancy rate even in the third week of its release. Also, the same report suggests that the maximum collection has come from the Hindi version of the film (with over Rs 40 cr).

. @sachin_rt scores a half century.. This time not on the ground.. But at the Box office.. #SachinABillionDreams scores ₹ 50 Cr Nett India pic.twitter.com/SlZ8oVroOd — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 10, 2017

The film is also unique because, for the first time, a Hindi film directed by a foreigner has made such an impact on not just the audience, but the box office as well.

