Omerta box office collection day 2: The Rajkummar Rao starrer is off to a slow start

Omerta box office collection day 2: The Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta movie fails to spin its magic. Omerta box office collection day 2: The Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta movie fails to spin its magic.

Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta’s latest collaboration has not quite managed to gain the viewers’ attention. The film collected a mere Rs 54 lakh at the box office on its opening day. Omerta had hit the big screen on May 4, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not out.

The film itself has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience alike. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared the figures of Omerta’s numbers on Twitter with a post that read, “#Omertà has a lukewarm start… Fri ₹ 54 lakhs. India biz… Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to sustain.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer had given an average review to the crime drama. “As for the rest of the film, it won’t ruffle any feathers, except of Hansal Mehta fans looking for another Shahid, for exploration of radicalism as a product of chance and circumstance. Working without his usual scriptwriter Apurva Asrani — the embers of that falling-out are still glowing — Mehta says he got the idea of making a film on the infamous British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh from model-actor Mukul Dev. The latter is credited with ‘story,’ her review read.

Omerta is competing against Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s comedy-drama 102 Not Out and Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War at the box office. While 102 Not Out has not really captured the larger viewers’ attention yet, the Hollywood flick has a huge fan base across the globe and is doing a great job at the box office. Avengers Infinity War had one of the biggest openings a Hollywood film has had so far in India.

Omerta stars Rajkummar Rao as terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh and the primary plot unravels the gruesome story of the convicted terrorist’s rise to unmatched heights of evil. Omerta maker Hansal Mehta and the film’s star Rajkummar Rao have previously collaborated successfully on films like Aligarh and Shahid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd