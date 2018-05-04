A look back at the box office performance of Omerta actor Rajkummar Rao’s last five films

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s biographical drama Omerta. Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s biographical drama Omerta.

National Award winning actor Rajkummar Rao, who delivered six movies including Trapped, Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi among others in the previous year, is all set to start 2018 with Hansal Mehta’s film Omerta. The biographical crime drama, which releases on May 4, touches upon the life of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was involved in high-profile terrorist cases such as kidnapping and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl and the 9/11 attack.

Rajkummar Rao’s impressive performances, however, have not translated into big box office numbers yet. As we dig into the collection of his last five releases (Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Behen Hogi Teri and Trapped), we see that none of it has crossed Rs 50 crore mark. But what also needs attention is the fact that all the films of Rajkummar have been made on a low budget in comparison to the big-budget commercial hits starring a Khan or a Kapoor.

Here we give you the total box office collections of the Omerta actor’s last five releases:

1. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana: Rs 11.14 crore

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana starred Kriti Kharbanda opposite Rajkummar Rao. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana starred Kriti Kharbanda opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Shaadi Mei Zaroor Aana starring Kriti Kharbanda along with Rajkummar Rao in the lead role made a lifetime collection of Rs 11.14 crore. The film helmed by Ratnaa Sinha was set in the backdrop of India’s civil services and explored the challenges that Satyendra (Rajkummar) and Aarti (Kriti) faced as a middle-class couple in India. Though Rajkummar’s act of a small town lover was liked by moviegoers, the film failed to strike a chord with the critics and thus flunked at the ticket counters.

2. Newton: Rs 22.80 crore



Rajkummar Rao won several awards for his performance in Newton. Rajkummar Rao won several awards for his performance in Newton.

In a career span of eight years, Rajkummar Rao has a National Award and a film which became India’s official entry in the coveted Academy Awards to his credit. Newton, a film centred around Rajkummar’s character of a clerk sent to conduct elections in Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-controlled villages won critical acclaim and became India’s official entry in Oscars 2018 in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film also starring Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role was made on a budget of Rs 9 crore and managed to earn Rs 22.80 crore. The Oscar nomination helped the film in pulling the audience to the theatres.

3. Bareilly Ki Barfi: Rs 34.55 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in a still from Bareily Ki Barfi.

Despite Ayushmann Khurrana playing the lead in this small town love story, Rajkummar’s supporting act as Pritam Vidrohi brought special attention to him. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of the film wrote about the actor, “Rajkummar Rao blows away the weaknesses of this film with his consummate act, playing the timid ‘chota shehari’ on the one hand, and the loud ‘rangbaaz’ on the other.” The small town rom-com made on a small budget earned Rs 34.55 crore during its runtime in the domestic market.

4. Behen Hogi Teri: Rs 1.99 crore

Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan in Behen Hogi Teri. Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan in Behen Hogi Teri.

Just like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aaana, Behen Hogi Teri had only one watchable element – Rajkummar Rao. The film also starring Shruti Haasan in the lead role was criticised for a poor script and thus made only Rs 1.99 crore at the box office.

5. Trapped: Rs 2.83 crore

A still from the movie Trapped. A still from the movie Trapped.

In what he calls as one his most challenging roles, with Trapped, Rajkummar proved that he is an actor who cannot be typecast in a particular role. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial was a survival film which narrated the story of a man stuck in a high rise building in Mumbai. It minted Rs 2.83 crore at the box office.

