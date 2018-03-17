Raid box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn’s film off to a decent start

Ajay Devgn’s crime drama, Raid, is off to a smooth start at the box office Ajay Devgn’s crime drama, Raid, is off to a smooth start at the box office

Ajay Devgn has kicked off 2018 with the crime drama Raid. The movie, which also stars Saurabh Shukla in a pivotal role, has earned Rs 10.04 crore on its opening day. And if that’s the way the film will be keeping pace, then the Devgn starrer is in for pots of gold at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the numbers of Raid. His tweet read, “After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards… Evening/night shows saw super growth… A double-digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening… Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 10.04 cr. India biz.”

Day 1 has been fairly decent in terms of collection for Raid, and the crime drama is expected to pull up its socks during the weekend.

Raid has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has previously helmed movies Ghanchakkar, No One Killed Jessica and Aamir. The film’s main plotline revolves around a courageous IT officer and a big raid he conducts against a hotshot. Raid is a period drama set in the 1980s.

Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta has given a negative review to the film.

“Raid had potential, but it comes off overlong and tepid. And where is the city of Lucknow? What we get is same-old flashes of historic buildings in all their crumbling glory, as a backdrop to drab songs, but no sign of the vibrant, living culture of the place this film is supposedly set in”, the review read.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the film is expected to make around Rs 30 crore in its first weekend.

