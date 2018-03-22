Raid box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn’s film earns Rs 58.39 crore

Raid box office collection day 6: The film has earned Rs 58.39 crore. Raid box office collection day 6: The film has earned Rs 58.39 crore.

Ajay Devgn’s latest release Raid is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which released on March 16, minted Rs 5.36 crore on Wednesday, taking the total collection to Rs 58.39 crore. It seems that the film, which is inspired by the real-life IT raids that were conducted by the officers of the Indian Revenue Service in the 1980s, is benefitting from good word of mouth promotion. However, with Rani Mukerji’s Hichki up for release this weekend, it would be interesting to see if Ajay’s film suffers in terms of its collection and performance.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Raid maintains a STRONG GRIP… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr, Wed 5.36 cr. Total: ₹ 58.39 cr. India biz.”

Talking about the film, Ajay said that audience’s exposure to the world has opened up the opportunity to explore for actors. “The fact that the audience has evolved gives us a lot of leverage. Earlier there were times when we had a subject, but couldn’t make because the audience didn’t like it. Now due to the exposure, people have started liking different subjects. Audience knows what is happening across the globe and it widens our horizon as well,” the actor told PTI.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “This is the kind of film which needs to play out like a razor-sharp thriller for it to succeed: Raid, plumped up with wholly superfluous songs and stretched passages, is pithy in name only.”

Apart from Ajay, the film also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’cruz in the lead roles.

