Raid box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film is smooth sailing to top spot at the box office

Bollywood film Raid is currently smooth sailing to the top spot at the Indian box office. The Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz starrer has managed to earn over Rs 45 crore in just five days of its release. Trade guru Taran Adarsh also mentioned that the Ajay Devgn starrer might make a collection of Rs 64 crore in one week. We now have to wait and watch how the film fares in the days to come.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The pithily named Raid is about, well, the raid that’s planned and executed by a ramrod straight income tax officer and his colleagues upon a wealthy businessman. This is the kind of film which needs to play out like a razor-sharp thriller for it to succeed: Raid, plumped up with wholly superfluous songs and stretched passages, is pithy in name only.”

She also mentioned, “Raid had potential, but it comes off overlong and tepid. And where is the city of Lucknow? What we get is same-old flashes of historic buildings in all their crumbling glory, as a backdrop to drab songs, but no sign of the vibrant, living culture of the place this film is supposedly set in.”

Meanwhile, Saurabh Shukla, who features as a power-hungry politician and businessman in his latest release Raid, said in a recent interview that he is happy with the way things have shaped up for him in the industry in the past 25 years. Shukla says his role in the Ajay Devgn starrer was quite challenging for him as he has never explored his dark side as a performer.

