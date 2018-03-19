Raid box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sailing smoothly

Raid box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film’s real test begins today. Raid box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film’s real test begins today.

Ajay Devgn’s latest Raid has had a superb opening weekend. It earned Rs 41.01 in its opening weekend. But the film’s real test begins from today. Its success is another proof that Indian audiences are hungry for issue-based movies and it is not just masala films that taste success. Starring Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla apart from Ajay, Raid is based on an honest officer working in the Income Tax Department. The film dramatises the real-world events of the 1980s and it seems the people are loving the stern, hard-working Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amay Patnaik played by Ajay Devgn.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted earlier today on Twitter, “#Raid gets a THUMBS UP from audiences… Witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat + Sun… Strong word of mouth helps multiply numbers, after a mediocre start on Fri morning… Emerges SECOND HIGHEST WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr. Total: ₹ 41.01 cr. India biz.”

Of course, Monday will almost certainly mark a decline in film’s earnings, but it should still sail away smoothly through the week. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Raid had potential, but it comes off overlong and tepid. And where is the city of Lucknow? What we get is same-old flashes of historic buildings in all their crumbling glory, as a backdrop to drab songs, but no sign of the vibrant, living culture of the place this film is supposedly set in.”

It is clear that Raj Kumar Gupta, who debuted with critically-acclaimed Aamir in 2008, has not lost his touch, and he still has the ability to handle sensitive subjects in a deft manner.

