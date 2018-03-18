Raid box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn’s film expected to collect over Rs 30 crore in the first weekend

Ajay Devgn’s Raid has been performing well at the box office. Ajay Devgn’s Raid has been performing well at the box office.

Ajay Devgn’s latest outing Raid is going strong at the theatres. Having collected a total of Rs 23.90 crore, the film is all set to give the rest of the releases a run for their money. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid’s success becomes doubly surprising for it is a movie devoid of the typical Bollywood masala.

Tweeting the latest figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Raid shows a WONDERFUL 38.04% GROWTH on Day 2… Strong word of mouth is resulting in enhanced footfalls and BO numbers… Biz on Sun should be SUPER-STRONG too… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr. Total: ₹ 23.90 cr. India biz.”

On its opening day, Raid had collected a decent Rs 10.04 crore but with an exponential growth of 38.04% on its second day, Raid has a long way to go. With average reviews from critics, what has really worked in Raid’s favour is its word-of-mouth promotion along with the fact that it was the solo release at the theatres on Mach 16.

Raid explores the story of a fearless Income Tax officer and a big raid he conducts against one of Lucknow’s most-connected and high-profile politicians. Raid is a period drama set in the 1980s. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a negative review of the film and wrote, “Raid had potential, but it comes off overlong and tepid. And where is the city of Lucknow? What we get is same-old flashes of historic buildings in all their crumbling glory, as a backdrop to drab songs, but no sign of the vibrant, living culture of the place this film is supposedly set in.”

